Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB remained flat at $$40.01 during trading on Tuesday. 16,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $40.32.

