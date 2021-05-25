Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 217,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,714,596. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.