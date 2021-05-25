ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.12. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 159,024 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 529,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

