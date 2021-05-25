ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.92

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $2.12. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 159,024 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.42.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 529,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.
