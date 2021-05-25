ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Billion

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to announce sales of $18.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.72 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $10.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $64.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.85 billion to $71.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $65.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 188,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

