Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.66%.

ARCE traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. 4,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,958. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $737.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

ARCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

