ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $186,260.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00067158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.59 or 0.00966594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.35 or 0.10059812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

