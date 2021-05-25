Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Declares $0.15 Interim Dividend

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.67.
About Aristocrat Leisure
