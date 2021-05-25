Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Declares $0.15 Interim Dividend

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.67.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.