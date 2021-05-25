Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $138,877,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

NYSE DRI opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.