Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $339.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $339.89. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.