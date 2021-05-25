Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.43.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

