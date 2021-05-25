Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.58 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $940,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Teleflex by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,635,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Teleflex by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 53.3% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $403.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.06 and a 200-day moving average of $399.90. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

