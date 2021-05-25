Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.