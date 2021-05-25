Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.43 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

