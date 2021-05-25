Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 398.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Arko stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.13.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

