Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 248.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

