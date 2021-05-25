Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.04

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.04 and traded as high as $41.01. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 7,150 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $384.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

In other Artesian Resources news, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $23,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $65,109.69. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,168 shares of company stock valued at $945,952. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

