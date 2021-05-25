Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.868-11.263 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AIZ traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

