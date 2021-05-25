Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX remained flat at $$137.46 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.28. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

