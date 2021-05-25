Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.02. 4,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,556. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $178.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

