Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.29. 75,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $228.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.