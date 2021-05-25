Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,876 shares of company stock worth $21,983,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

ANTM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.13. 5,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.