Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $141.94. 141,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

