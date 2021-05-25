Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,160 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,920. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

