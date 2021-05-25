Audius Price Down 43.2% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $136.32 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

