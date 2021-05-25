Autohome (ATHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. Autohome has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.47.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

