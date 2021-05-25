Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

