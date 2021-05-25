Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR traded as high as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 29232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$493.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

