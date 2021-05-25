AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AutoZone by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $16,976,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.05.

Shares of AZO traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,451.98. 2,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,475.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,276.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

