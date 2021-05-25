Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVAH. Barclays began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

