Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $346.40

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.40 ($4.53) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 27,383 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £108.70 million and a PE ratio of 46.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.17.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.