Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.423 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Avista has a payout ratio of 80.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.