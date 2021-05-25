Avista Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avista in a report released on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVA. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE:AVA opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $166,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.