Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,880 shares of company stock worth $4,540,057. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

