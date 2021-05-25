Axie Infinity Price Reaches $3.91 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $224.54 million and approximately $30.17 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00010249 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.14 or 0.00941247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.84 or 0.09961434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,420,010 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

