Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $379,140.52 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axonics stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

