AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 285,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088,866. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Several brokerages have commented on AZRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

