Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.77. 4,507,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,649,890. Baidu has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.