Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.77. 4,507,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,649,890. Baidu has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $294.33.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

