BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Critical Contrast

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Meridian Bancorp and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 BancFirst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.78%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than BancFirst.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp 28.63% 10.05% 1.17% BancFirst 25.69% 11.27% 1.23%

Dividends

Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BancFirst has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bancorp and BancFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp $269.38 million 4.16 $65.05 million $1.29 16.56 BancFirst $464.34 million 4.86 $99.59 million $3.00 22.97

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. Meridian Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancFirst beats Meridian Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. The company also engages in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 106 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

