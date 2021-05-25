Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $255.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.71. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

