Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.