Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

