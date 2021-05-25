Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

