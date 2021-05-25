Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06.
In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
