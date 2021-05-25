Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

