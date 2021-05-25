Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 730.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.