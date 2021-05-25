Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,708 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 442,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HP were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in HP by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 451,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

