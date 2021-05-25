Barclays Increases Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $61.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

