Barclays Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $40.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

IOVA opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.79. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

