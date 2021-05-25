Barclays Upgrades Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) to Equal Weight

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNDSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Banco Sabadell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BNDSY remained flat at $$1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

