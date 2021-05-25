Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (LON:BEMO) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (LON:BEMO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BEMO opened at GBX 742.60 ($9.70) on Tuesday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 611.06 ($7.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 768.86 ($10.05). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 732.93.

