Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Acquires $14,000.00 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Peter J. O’malley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BRN opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

